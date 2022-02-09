Missouri 8-year-old designs clothing line for Zulily

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit boy is getting a lot of recognition for the clothing line he designed. It’s now available through online retailer Zulily.

Kamden entered Zulily’s 2021 Back-to-School contest called #UniquelyZu.

Kamden is one of six children chosen through the contest to work with kids’ clothing company Sunshine Swing to produce their creations. So, what are some of his favorite pieces he designed?

“Comfy clothes, just like a Henley with like some comfy jeans, because I love jeans, I really do,” Kamden said in an interview provided by Zulily.

The 8-year-old says he isn’t sure what he wants to do when he grows up, but a designer is on his shortlist. So is becoming an architect.

“I love being creative. I love building and drawing things. I like learning about these things,” Kamden said.

You can check out the collection that includes Kamden’s designs online at Zulily through Feb. 17. There are more than 60-styles to choose from. Prices start at $12.99.