Missouri adds 77 COVID-19 deaths; most aren’t recent

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri added 77 COVID-19 related deaths to its total Saturday, most of which occurred weeks or months ago.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services blamed technical issues in a tweet for the spike that brought the state’s total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,639.

The newly reported deaths included five that occurred over the past 24 hours, with the bulk occurring from June to August. Health officials said more deaths that were identified through this evaluation would be added to the total on Sunday.