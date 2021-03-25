Missouri AG discusses why he’s running for Senate in 2022

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced plans Wednesday to run for the US Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.

Schmitt has been attorney general for over two years but now he has set sights on the United States Senate. He says he’s all-in on this pursuit.

“The response has been overwhelming that this was the right time,” Schmitt said. “I’m told, ‘We need you there. You have proven you’re somebody we can trust. You will be a great US senator.’”

Schmitt says he got his wife’s blessing before announcing his candidacy. He also says his desire to replace the retiring Blunt is about protecting his family and others across the country.

“To me, you see our culture and country slipping away,” he said. “And all the power in D.C. is tilted towards Democrats.”

Schmitt calls himself a fighter who disagrees with President Joe Biden’s vision for America. He also calls some of what’s happening in D.C. “illegal.”

“I have taken the lead nationally with attorneys general to push back and fight policies that will cost thousands and thousands of jobs,” he said. “In a 50-50 Senate we now have, with the vice president being the tie-breaker. This is a radical agenda that Democrats are moving forward. And I have stood for election integrity.”

In Dec. 2020, Schmitt and 16 other state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of an effort to overturn the election results in four key battleground states that all went for President Biden. The US Supreme Court rejected the brief.

Earlier this week, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced he was also running for Blunt’s Senate seat. Schmitt did not comment directly on Greitens’ Republican primary challenge.

“I know (Republicans) need to hold the seat. We need someone who can win in august and November. I have done that. I won statewide twice as attorney general. People know my record and I continue to fight the overreach from the current administration.”

Schmitt remains steadfast in his support of former President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“I’m a sixth-generation Missourian. I love this place and I want to fight for Missouri in the Senate,” Schmitt said.

The 2022 Senate election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.