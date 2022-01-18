Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: Lawsuits against school districts with mask mandates coming this week

FILE – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis on Aug. 6, 2020. A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on health care workers in 10 states. The preliminary injunction issued Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, applies to a coalition of suing states. They are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt doubled-down on his efforts to bring Missouri school districts to court for continuing to enforce mask mandates.

“Last month, I informed a number of school districts that their decision to continue to enforce mask mandates is illegal and must be stopped immediately,” Schmitt said. “Some school districts dropped their mask mandates and quarantine orders, but others continue to defy the law, despite the fact that COVID-19 poses very little risk to children.”

In recent meetings, Lee’s Summit, Park Hill and Raytown school boards have all voted to implement mask mandates for individuals inside school buildings and busses.

All three districts said the mandate would be revisited later:

Lee’s Summit – February 3

Raytown – February 15

Park Hill – January 27

Schmitt added that litigation would be filed by the end of the week.

“My Office is currently finalizing lawsuits against all non-compliant districts to end the forced masking of schoolchildren, which will be filed later this week,” Schmitt said. “It’s far past time that the power to make health decisions concerning children be pried from the hands of bureaucrats and put back into the hands of parents and families, and I will take school district after school district to court to achieve that goal.”

In December, a Cole County Circuit Judge sided with Schmitt in a ruling after five Missouri counties, including Jackson County, attempted to reverse a ruling that stripped local health departments of the ability to impose COVID-19 regulations.