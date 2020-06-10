Missouri AG gives update on sexual assault kits

JEFFERSON CITY\, MO – Thousands of sexual assault victims in Missouri are still waiting for justice. Missouri’s Attorney General brought the issue of untested rape kits to light more than a year ago. Some of those victims have been waiting 20 to 30 years for their assaulter to be prosecuted.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Fox 2’s Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Emily Manley about the process of getting justice for rape victims.

“Nobody really knew how many untested there were out there,” said Schmitt. “Someone estimated there were around 5,000 and we discovered there were more than that. There were over 6,000.”

Schmitt said the sexual assault kits weren’t only found on the shelves from police departments. He said there have been kits found back to the 1980s that haven’t been tested.

“When we did the inventory it wasn’t just law enforcement agencies that had them,” said Schmitt. “Hospitals also had them in their evidence rooms.”

The attorney general’s office announced in earlier 2019 the plans to have 6,000 untested kits tested.

“We want to honor the courage of the victims that come forward to make sure those kits don’t sit on the shelves like they have been sitting.”

Schmitt said the process is being paid for by a $2.5 million grant which pays for the tracking, inventory, and testing for 1,250 kits. Earlier this week, law enforcement agencies from around O’Fallon handed over their kits to be tested in a Virginia lab.

“We didn’t want to overburden the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” said Schmitt. “But as new kits come, as people submit new kits and victims come forward they will stay current with the Highway Patrol lab.”

Schmitt’s office has already hosted a handful of events like the one in O’Fallon. He said he hopes justice will be served soon.

“Very soon we hope to get initial results back from kits that were sent off earlier this year and as we get those results back, we will work with local authorities then to move forward on prosecution.,”

“Moving forward we have a streamlined approach to this so that again as these victims submit these kits, they are getting to a lab for testing as quickly as possible.”

Schmitt said he hopes to have around 1,000 test in total in Virginia by the end of the week.