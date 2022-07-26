JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 21 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration Tuesday over new guidance for USDA nutrition program funding.

The lawsuit challenges new guidance from the Biden administration first announced in May. Based on the guidance, state and local agencies were asked to investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation in order for program operators and sponsors to received federal funding for nutrition programs.

Schmitt says, without the lawsuit, Missouri’s Title IX and SNAP school lunch funding could be at risk.

“I will continue to make sure that bureaucrats are required to follow the law and will halt the Biden Administration’s bully tactics to protect imperative lunch funding for our children,” said Schmitt in a news release.

Attroneys General involved in the lawsuit claim the guidance was issued without providing the State and other stakeholders the opportunity for input. The lawsuit also alleges the guidance is unlawful and could threaten essential nutrition services to vulnerable groups.

The National School Lunch Program helps nearly 30 million school children each school day. Around 100,000 public and private school nationwide uses federal funding to provide free or reduced-price meals.

Other attorneys general in the lawsuit include those from Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.