JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has launched an online form for reports of questionable gender transition interventions.

Bailey’s office says the form stems from an investigation into the St. Louis Pediatric Transgender Center at Children’s hospital.

The center has been accused by a whistleblower of using experimental drugs on children, distributing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and giving children life-altering drugs without parental consent.

The online form is available through the Missouri Attorney General’s website.