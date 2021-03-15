Missouri AG leads multi-state lawsuit against Biden’s authority

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s attorney general is challenging President Joe Biden’s power with the lawsuit that involves 12 states.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is leading the lawsuit, claiming the president does not have the authority to issue federal regulations through an executive order he signed in January. Eleven other Republican attorneys general also jumped on the lawsuit.

Schmitt, who filed the lawsuit last Monday, said the order would impact the two largest industries in Missouri: manufacturing and agriculture.

“Not only is this bad policy because it’s going to affect jobs and our economy, but it’s also unconstitutional, it’s illegal,” Schmitt said Monday. “There’s no act of Congress that authorizes the president to go do this.”

The lawsuit claims Biden does not have the authority to federally regulate “social costs of greenhouse gases.”

“We have the President of the Unites States with the stroke of a pen now essentially saying we’re going to inflict billions and trillions of dollars’ worth of damage to the economy and nobody said he could go do that,” Schmitt said.

The attorney general said this executive order will impact household costs.

“The cost of food, the cost of eggs, the cost of milk, the cost of a steak, all of that is up for grabs here,” Schmitt said. “Whether it’s transportation, making highways more expensive, whether it’s the EPA affecting agriculture, so it’s really broad. It’s perhaps the broadest expansion of federal regulations we’ve ever seen.”

Other states joining the lawsuit include Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. All 12 states have Republican attorneys general.

“We are going to add additional regulations because of this social cost of greenhouse gases,” Schmitt said. “It’s a blank check for them to go out there and add additional regulations and cost to recoup that dollar amount from the economy.”

Schmitt said this cost will fall on Missourians and will hurt farmers.

“If your refrigerator goes out or you have to buy a new car or whatever it is, all of that is going to get more expensive,” Schmitt said. “Of those emissions you have in a farm, you can literally regulate farmers right out of business. It’s not just our farmers and our ranchers, St. Louis for example has a growing ag-tech industry that is dependent on how we really get those really important commodities and foot-to-market.”

Missouri’s AG said Biden has violated the law, by trying to use his authority for an executive order.

“There are no laws on the books anywhere that gives the president the authority to impact the economy in any way,” he said. “My hope is to push that back and the courts say, look, there is no authority here, Joe Biden, in your administration to do this.”

Inside the Missouri Capitol, Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) filed legislation this session which would give the General Assembly power to possibly block any executive order from the president. If it passed, the Missouri attorney general would have to review the general action before asking to be excused from the order.

Senate Bill 571 has not been heard in committee yet.

During Schmitt’s interview, our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley asked him if he will run for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat in 2022. Blunt announced last week that he would not seek re-election.

“I’ve spent my time in public life fighting for lower taxes and less regulations and more opportunities for more Missourians and when you see right now in Washington D.C. all the levels of power tilted towards the left, Washington D.C. definitely needs more fighters but for me, right now, I am going to continue to talk to my family, friends, and supporters,” Schmitt said. “A lot of people have reached out and I’m humbled by that, but I’m definitely seriously considering the US Senate.”

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News