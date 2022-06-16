BALLWIN, Mo. — The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111 in Ballwin hosted a roundtable discussion Thursday on illegal activity surrounding immigration. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former U.S. Attorney Matthew Whitaker, who served during the Trump presidency, attended the meeting.

“Every state is a border state because of the crime and the drugs and the human trafficking,” said Schmitt. “It doesn’t stop in El Paso. It makes its way to St. Louis, Chesterfield, and Kansas City. And so, I’ve been on the frontlines leading those fights in court and pushing back and keeping Title 42 in place, the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. Finishing the border wall is important.”

Schmitt, who the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police endorsed in his Senate bid, said fentanyl and crime are running rampant in Missouri because of a soft border.

“So all of those things that were working that gave us border security, the Biden administration has gotten rid of,” said Schmitt. “And I think it’s a huge mistake, and it’s led to increased crime and drug overdoses in our community.”

Whitaker has worked with Schmitt in fighting crime.

“When I was at the Department of Justice in the Trump administration, I worked with General Schmitt on trying to come up with ways that we could reduce violent crime in our major cities, including in St. Louis and Kansas City,” said Whitaker. “And he was innovative in offering resources to the U.S. Attorneys’ offices.”

Schmitt also accused President Joe Biden of wanting as many illegal immigrants in America for voting purposes and said it’s dangerous.

“We don’t know who these people are,” “They’re not just coming from Central and South America illegally, they’re coming from places like China and Russia, and many of these people want to do harm to the United States.”

Schmitt also said it’s time to be unapologetic about creating a strong border.