Missouri AG files temporary restraining orders in school mask mandate lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking temporary restraining orders to halt mask mandates in three of the 45 mask-requiring school districts he has sued, and his office said additional requests will follow.



The motions announced Monday ask judges to halt mask mandates at Columbia Public Schools, St. Charles School District, and Ferguson-Florissant School District.

“As I’ve said before, mask mandates are ineffective and illegal and lead to real, negative, and lasting psychological impacts on children and teens,” Schmitt said in a statement. “Our fight against mask mandates in Missouri continues, and we will not stop until the power to make health decisions for children is pried from the hands of bureaucrats and placed back into the hands of parents.”

A news release said more restraining order requests are “on the way,” but didn’t say when or how many.



Some school leaders and elected officials have accused Schmitt of a political ploy. He is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Senate in the August primary election