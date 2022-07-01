ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones calls the latest threats from Schmitt desperate.

Plans to help women access abortion-related services in St. Louis City and County were proposed this week. They came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday and abortions became illegal in the state.

St. Louis County’s plan would send $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help women with childcare and transportation. The county would provide the funding through grants to community groups that can then help clients. However, the money will not be used to directly fund or assist abortion services or be used to encourage or counsel a procedure.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opposes the plan. He says that Kansas City, St. Louis County, and St. Louis City are using tax dollars to fund abortion.

“Using hard-earned taxpayer dollars, whether it be ARPA funds or other forms of revenue, to fund abortions is plainly illegal under Missouri law. St. Louis City and County, and Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office,” states Schmitt.

Schmitt references Missouri law in his statement released today, “It shall be unlawful for any public funds to be expended for the purpose of performing or assisting an abortion, not necessary to save the life of the mother, or for the purpose of encouraging or counseling a woman to have an abortion not necessary to save her life.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones replied to Schmitt’s threat with this statement:

“The only thing Eric Schmitt loves more than wasting taxpayer dollars on his Senate campaign is attacking St. Louis families and our fundamental right to make our own private healthcare decisions. Seven in 10 Missourians oppose political interference in abortion access. Frivolous threats will not stop our fight to protect reproductive healthcare rights and support St. Louis families at every stage of pregnancy.”

Jones calls the threats and lawsuits “desperate.” She says that the efforts are part of his campaign for US Senate.

Schmitt tweeted a reply to that statement, “The St. Louis mayor is an unserious person seeking to score political points at every turn while turning a blind eye to the ceaseless murders plaguing the city. Sadly her tenure is synonymous with forced masking, crime, defunding the police & now illegal taxpayer funded abortions.”