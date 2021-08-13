Missouri AG announces outcome in immigration suit

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a “major win” in an immigration suit.

In a press conference this evening, Schmitt said his office and the state of Texas have been working to “hold the Biden administration accountable” when it came to immigration laws.

When President Joe Biden took office, he suspended President Donald Trump’s “successful” migrant protection protocols (MPP), according to Schmitt.

“Today, at 5:14 p.m., the federal court agreed with Missouri and Texas and issued a nationwide injunction against the Biden administration,” he said.

“The court agreed with Missouri and Texas and found that the Biden administration had violated federal law when it terminated MPP.”

He took questions at the end of the press conference.