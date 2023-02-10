JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Recently, a whistleblower claimed in an affidavit the program in St. Louis designed to help transgender children is harming them instead. Bailey launched an investigation several weeks ago, though just announced it Thursday.

Bailey directed a letter to Trish Lollo, President of St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Andrew Martin, Chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, urging the hospital to stop prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children, pending the results of the new investigation.

“I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, which is why we are calling for an immediate moratorium on the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital prescribing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to any new patients,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “We are hopeful that the leaders of these institutions will choose to do the right thing for the safety of Missouri’s children, as we work to root out any possibility of children being harmed by predatory adults with a radical social agenda.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A spokesperson from Washington University offered the following statement to FOX 2 on Thursday about the allegations:

“We are alarmed by the allegations reported in the article published by The Free Press describing practices and behaviors the author says she witnessed while employed at the university’s Transgender Center. We are taking this matter very seriously and have already begun the process of looking into the situation to ascertain the facts. As always, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients. We are committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of our patients, and we hold our medical practitioners to the highest professional and ethical standards.”