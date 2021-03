JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The US Department of Agriculture has ranked Missouri ag in the top ten in 12 categories.

Number of farms – 2nd

Hay production – 2nd

Beef cow inventory – 3rd

Rice production – 4th

Goat inventory – 5th

Cotton production – 6th

Turkey inventory – 6th

Soybean production – 6th

Hog inventory – 6th

Broiler chicken inventory – 9th

Corn production – 9th

Horse & pony inventory – 10th

