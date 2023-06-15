ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Missouri Alzheimer’s Association is raising awareness that what’s good for your body is good for your brain.

On June 15, the organization partnered with Orange Theory Fitness to kick off the ‘Sweat4yourbrain’ initiative.

“I think we think about working out in terms of our physical body and the way we look on the outside,” said Kelly Quinn, Donor Events Manager of the Alzheimer’s Association.

During this Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is pushing people to sweat for the brain.

“We know, emerging research shows that by living a healthy lifestyle, you really can minimize the risks and symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease,” Quinn shared.

The brain is the center of the body. It tells your body and organs when and how to function. Eleven combined studies show regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease by 45%.

“It gets your endorphins going, and when you are feeling good, you can be at your best,” Quinn said.

Gyms across Missouri dedicate Thursday’s reps to raising that awareness. The Alzheimer’s Association kicked off #sweat4yourbrain at the Orange Theory Fitness gym in Des Peres.

“Getting in the door is the hardest part,” said Bailey Blake, the head coach at the Des Peres location. “Once you’re here, we’ve got you the rest of the way.”

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages people to spread the word through social media. Snap a picture and use the hashtag, “#sweat4your brain.”

“It makes all the difference in the world,” Blake revealed. “I feel like people come in there sometimes a little bit tired or stressed. You see their outside stressors coming in.”

“You’re stimulating your brain through social interaction, physical interaction, and also some competition,” Quinn said.

Locations throughout the state are going live on social media during the initiative. The organization will culminate the day with an education session at St. Luke’s Hospital which is a partner in this initiative.