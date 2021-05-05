Missouri AMBER Alert: Gladstone police looking for 2-year-old girl abducted by father

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday for a 2-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her father after he assaulted her mother and brandished a firearm.

Right now we know that Gladstone police are looking for 2-year-old Sa’Myia D. Barr, a Black girl, and 25-year-old De’Shawn Barr-Cotton, a Black man who is 5’7″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes. The assault and abduction happened at 9:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of N. Olive.

Sa’Myia is wearing a colorful long sleeve T-Shirt, blue jeans, no shoes, and has braided hair with black and white ball ties.

Police are looking for a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows, no license plate was immediately given. Updated information from the highway patrol shows that Barr-Cotton is wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, dirty fitted blue jeans, black and white low top sneakers. He has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

If you’ve seen them or know where they are, call 911 or the Gladstone PD at (816) 436-3550.

