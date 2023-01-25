ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new proposal could lead to Missouri American Water raising its rates by nearly 25% for St. Louis area customers.

The Missouri Public Service Commission is currently reviewing the utility provider’s water and wastewater rates. The review began last July and could take around 11 months before any potential changes.

A spokesperson for Missouri American Water tells FOX 2 that rates have not changed since the start of the review. However, one recommendation that has moved forward during review would call to increase the company’s standard rate for St. Louis County customers by nearly $10 a month.

In that scenario, according to Missouri American Water, customers would pay $47.98 rather than $37.99 at the rate of 4,200 gallons per month. Such a change would not take effect until the middle of the year at the earliest, and would not happen unless the MoPSC orders such a change after its review.

Missouri American Water says it requested MoPSC to review rates as the utility provider planned for $770 million in investments through May 2023

“Our proactive investments are a critical component to providing safe, clean and reliable service to families and businesses across the state,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “Many of our pipes and treatment plants were built 50-100 years ago, and our continued investments are key to protecting customers, the communities we serve and the environment.”

Missouri American Water says investments are necessary to help reduce main breaks and sewer overflow.

In the St. Louis region, some key water projects the company has either completed, planned or considered include:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

Replacement of the 1970s electrical switchgear at the Central Treatment Plant to prevent electrical failure to the pumping station

Replacement of the electrical, mechanical and controls equipment at the North Treatment Plant primary flocculation basin, installed in 1964

Replacement of decades-old cast iron mains in Affton and Florissant

Replacement of various water mains in Creve Coeur, Florissant, Hazelwood, Maryland Heights, Marlborough, Overland and Shrewsbury

NEARBY

Construction of a new two-million-gallon elevated storage tank in St. Charles County

Replacement of wastewater pipes in Arnold

Connections to the Cedar Hill lagoon system

Missouri American Water oversees more tan 4,600 miles of water main in St. Louis County and serves around 1.5 million customers in Missouri.