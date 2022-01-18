Missouri American Water to invest $52 million in new pipes for St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County will have new water pipes as Missouri American Water announced it is replacing approximately 95,000 feet of water main beginning this month.

The $52 million investment will increase service reliability for Missouri American Water customers and strengthen water flows in fire hydrants, according to a press release from Missouri American Water.

The replacement includes upgrading four-inch, six-inch, and eight-inch mains that were initially installed between the 1920s and 1960s. The previous pipes will be replaced with new 12-inch and 16-inch ductile iron mains.

Some of the major areas for replacements include W. Florissant Avenue, Page Avenue, Dale Avenue, N. Lindbergh Boulevard, MacKenzie Road, and S. Laclede Station Road.

“Maintaining water mains are equally as important as maintaining our roads and bridges,” St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days said in a statement. “Residents in the community will benefit by having safe, reliable water when they turn on the tap.”

Construction for most projects will start in January and run through May, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service line transfers and street restorations are set to be completed in July, according to the press release.

Below are the locations of where the pipe replacement projects will take place as stated in the press release:

More than 9,000 feet along Page Avenue between Crystal Ct. to Spencer Avenue in Overland. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Work will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for water main installations. There will be lane drops west of I-170. Crews may switch to nightwork for any major street or intersection.

Nearly 6,000 feet along N. Lindbergh Boulevard between Elmgrove Avenue to Charbonier Road in Hazelwood and Florissant. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with MoDOT. Work will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Saturday to reduce traffic impact.

Nearly 5,000 feet along MacKenzie Road between Gravois Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County.

Nearly 5,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury and in Malborough between Pembroke Drive to Oak Knoll Manor Drive, and between 8300 Watson Rd. to S. Laclede Station Road.

Nearly 4,500 feet along Dale Avenue between S. Hanley Road and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights. One lane will be shut down during construction.

More than 4,000 feet along W. Florissant Avenue between Apricot Avenue to the St. Louis City limits in Jennings.

More than 4,000 feet along S. Laclede Station Road between S. Rock Hill Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County.

Nearly 3,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury.

More than 2,500 feet along East Lane between Tesson Ferry Road to Greenton Way in Unincorporated South St. Louis County.

More than 2,000 feet along Lemay Ferry Road between Longview Drive to Mehl Avenue in Unincorporated South St. Louis County.

Nearly 1,600 feet along Knollstone Drive between Pershall Road to Knollway Drive in Ferguson.

Missouri American Water urges motorists to drive with caution in construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes, and flaggers. The water company will provide updates on projects.

For emergency alerts and notifications, visit Missouri American Water’s website.