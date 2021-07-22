Missouri among top 10 kindest states

Flag of american state of Missouri, region of the United States, waving at wind

ST. LOUIS – Missouri was ranked No. 8 among the top 10 kindest states in a recent survey.

Verizon partnered with Kindness.org to determine the kindness of each state, according to an online article. The survey is part of the phone company’s “A Call for Kindness” campaign to “encourage people to only be kind, but to choose to do something kind for others.”

“We surveyed thousands of people from all 50 states and from all walks of life on what kind acts they would do,” Kindness.org research director Oliver Scott Curry said in the article.

“Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar.”

The survey found that 86 percent of people would donate a part of their liver to a family member, 72 percent would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis and 53 percent would donate their vacation time to a coworker.

There are multiple ways to participate in Verizon’s “A Call for Kindness” campaign, such as participating in a kindness pledge, sharing “Kind Cards,” posting a selfie with a kindness mural, and asking employers to join the movement.

For more information, visit the campaign’s website.