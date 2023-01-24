ST. LOUIS – Driving in the snow can be challenging, and this is the first time in 2023 you have a chance to give it a go.

Drivers are advised to slow down when the winter weather arrives. Also, do keep in mind ‘Move Over Laws’ apply when you see tow truck operators in Missouri and Illinois.

If you see flashing lights, move over for everyone’s safety and take it easy on the roads, especially heading into turns. It’s harder to control or stop your car on a slick or snow covered surface if you’re driving too fast.

Don’t crowd a snow plow or travel beside the truck. Stay far enough behind them and use caution if you decide to pass them. Plan your route and keep emergency kits in your car in case you get stranded.

Some other driving tips from AAA:

-Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

-Increase your following distance to five to six seconds

-Know your brakes

-Don’t come to an abrupt stop if you can avoid it

-Don’t power up hills

-Don’t stop going up a hill

Randy Romann is a tow truck driver in Glen Carbon who has seen it all. He’s been on several calls that nearly took his life with people not following simple safety precautions.

“I’m out there to help you, Romann explained. “You know one day it may be me picking up your car and in that case I hope that I can help you and I hope I can do so safely.”

Drivers are urged to heck the road conditions where they live and consider staying home if possible. If you do need to drive, take your time and leave plenty of space between you and the cars in front of you