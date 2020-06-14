Missouri and Illinois report new COVID-19 cases, deaths; nation passes 2 million cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri and Illinois health departments released new numbers Sunday afternoon for recorded cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19.

At present, Missouri has recorded 15,983 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 879 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.5 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

More than 275,489 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19. Approximately 94.3 percent have tested negative.

As of June 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 2,063,812 cases of COVID-19 and 115,271 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 5.59 percent.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois has confirmed 672 new cases and 19 new deaths and Missouri has confirmed one additional death and 185 cases of COVID-19. The new numbers are not necessarily from the last day, however.

Illinois has performed 1,190,985 tests for the coronavirus. Approximately 132,543 tests have come back positive; 6,308 people have died from COVID-19. That’s a mortality rate of 4.76 percent.