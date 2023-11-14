ST. LOUIS — Republican Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly have joined the National Governors Association’s Disagree Better initiative. The governors recently met over Kansas City BBQ to discuss areas of agreement and how to handle disagreements constructively.

Parson highlighted previous collaborations to benefit the Kansas City Region and emphasized the importance of showing that even in disagreements, they can find common ground. Kelly stressed the need to work across state and party lines for the region’s economic growth.

“In 2019, we came together to end the Kansas City Border War and to support the relocation of two key USDA agencies to Kansas City. In 2021, we collaborated on the National Security Crossroads initiative. While there are plenty of things we do agree on, we understand that there are plenty that we don’t too. As the 2024 election cycle heats up, we want to show the people of Missouri and Kansas that even when we disagree, we can disagree better,” states Gov. Parson.

“Getting things done doesn’t just require working across state lines — it also requires working across party lines. That’s how Governor Parson and I have together grown the economy of the entire Kansas City region,” states Governor Kelly.

The governors of Kansas and Missouri signed a historic agreement in 2019, ending the economic border war that wasted millions of taxpayer dollars. They credit bipartisan cooperation for stopping unnecessary corporate welfare incentives.

A study by the Hall Family Foundation revealed that over the last decade, both states spent $330 million in taxpayer money to move 10,000 jobs a few miles across the state line. Governors Parson and Kelly signed an agreement prohibiting tax abatements and incentives for companies moving within the metro area. Mayors and community leaders from both states praised the collaboration between historically opposing states.

The governors are encouraging Americans to find common ground where possible and agree to disagree better. The #DisagreeBetter initiative is an effort to promote healthy conflict resolution and improve political behavior.

Learn more about this initiative here.