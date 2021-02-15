Missouri announces new COVID vaccination sites for the coming week; UMSL offering doses on Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Governor Mike Parson identified vaccination locations for the coming week in each of the nine regions in the state.
In Region C (the St. Louis region), the University of Missouri St. Louis will host a vaccination event on Saturday, Feb. 20 inside the Millennium Student Center beginning at 9 a.m.
This is the fourth week of mass vaccinations across the state. As of Sunday night, more than 866,000 total doses have been administered in Missouri since December 2020.
You can see the full list of vaccine centers below.
Region A
Initial Dose Location
County: Clay County
Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building)
Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116
Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Pettis County
Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater)
Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301
Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021
Time: Thursday, 12 – 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Region B
Initial Dose Locations
Site 1 (Rescheduled event)
County: Adair County
Location: The Crossing
Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501
Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Site 2
County: Lewis County
Location: Caldwell Building
Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434
Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Randolph County
Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park
Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270
Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Region C
Initial Dose Location
County: St. Louis County
Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center)
Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121
Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Lincoln County
Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds
Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379
Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Region D
Initial Dose Location
Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather
Booster Dose Location
County: Jasper/Newton County
Location: Missouri Southern State University
Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Region E
Initial Dose Location
County: Butler County
Location: Black River Coliseum
Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Cape Girardeau County
Location: Show Me Center
Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Region F
Initial Dose Location
County: Morgan County
Location: First Assembly of God Church
Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084
Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Audrain County
Location: Mexico Memorial
Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265
Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Region G
Initial Dose Location
County: Ozark County
Location: Ozark County Health Department
Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655
Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Howell County
Location: West Plains Civic Center
Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775
Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Region H
Initial Dose Location
County: Holt County
Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church
Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451
Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Andrew County
Location: Savannah Baptist Church
Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485
Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Region I
Initial Dose Location
County: Laclede County
Location: Cowan Event Center
Address: 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536
Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Pulaski County
Address: 194 E. Lawn, St. Roberts, MO 65584
Date: Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
**Due to potentially hazardous and changing weather conditions, Missourians should visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events prior to traveling to confirm their region’s mass vaccination event has not been canceled.