Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to sign court brief for GOP Pennsylvania lawsuit

ST. LOUIS – Our partners at the Post-Dispatch reported Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt will sign a court brief with other Republican attorneys general arguing in favor of a GOP lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit by the Pennsylvania Republican Party looks to overturn the state supreme court’s decision to allow mail-in ballots three additional days to arrive after the November 3 election. It argues the extension violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

The U.S. Supreme Court has already turned away one GOP bid to quickly block the extension before the election but the GOP has petitioned for a second review.