Kenneth Simpson was arrested on March 13 following an hours-long standoff with authorities.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A man accused of shooting two Hermann police officers earlier this year is facing additional charges filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup were shot on Sunday, March 12 at a Casey’s General Store in Hermann while attempting to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson on outstanding warrants in Franklin and Warren counties.

State police claim an altercation occurred and Simpson shot both Griffith and Sullentrup just after 9 p.m. before fleeing

Griffith was rushed to Hermann Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was 34. Sullentrup was brought to a St. Louis hospital for treatment and survived. He was in a medically-induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries.

Meanwhile, Simpson surrendered that Monday afternoon following a lengthy standoff with a SWAT team and officers from several different police departments.

At the time, the Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Simpson, 35, with first-degree murder, first-degree assault – special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action. The county prosecutor also requested the assistance of the attorney general’s office in prosecuting Simpson.

On Aug. 2, the attorney general’s office charged Simpson with first-degree murder; two counts of armed criminal action; first-degree assault – special victim; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon; possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid; and resisting arrest for a felony.

At present, Sullentrup is currently rehabbing at a specialized facility in Inglewood, Colorado.