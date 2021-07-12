Missouri attorney general: Kevin Strickland is guilty of 3 murders

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. The Missouri Attorney General’s office says the longtime inmate is guilty of killing three people in Kansas City in 1978. In a motion filed Monday, July 12, 2021, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Clarke asked a judge to deny a petition seeking to exonerate Strickland and free him from prison. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General’s office says longtime inmate Kevin Strickland is guilty of killing three people in Kansas City in 1978.

In a motion filed Monday, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Clarke asked a judge to deny a petition seeking to exonerate Strickland and free him from prison.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, prosecutors who convicted Strickland, and other officials have said Strickland is innocent and should be released.

In Monday’s filing, the attorney general’s office said Baker’s office has avoided, overlooked, or misinterpreted evidence in the case against Strickland.

The filing likely means a hearing will be held before Circuit Judge Ryan Horsman, who will decide whether to free Strickland.