Missouri Attorney General Schmitt gives an update on the Safer Streets initiative

ST. LOUIS – Two days after Missouri Governor Mike Parson came to St. Louis to discuss the Serving Our Streets initiative, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is coming to St. Louis Friday to talk about another initiative to curb violent crime.

He and U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen will give an update on the progress of the Safer Streets initiative.

The initiative is a partnership between Missouri’s Attorney General and U.S. attorneys to prosecute violent crimes.

Earlier this week, Governor Parson announced a $1 million grant to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to help fight crime.