Missouri Attorney General sues four massage businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued four massages businesses in the state, alleging they advertise on websites that solicit prostitution.

Schmitt announced Tuesday that he sued A Little Massage in Laclede County, Blue Lotus Asian Massage in Cole County, Shangri-La Massage in Jackson County and Ella’s Asian Massage in Clay County. He said during a news conference that he is seeking injunctions to close the businesses.

He said landlords at the four businesses either did not respond to contacts from his office, or were uncooperative. The lawsuits are part of Schmitt’s Hope Initiative, which he started in October to crack down on illegal massage businesses in the state.