Missouri Attorney General’s Office cracking down on abusive dog breeders

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is sending a message to dog breeders who abuse animals. His office announced 24 criminal charges against a breeder Thursday.

Reports of dogs being abused by an unlicensed breeder in Oregon County made their way to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

The office sent Marlisa McAlmond, who bred Cedar Ridge Australian dogs, a court order last year. They sent another court order to McAlmon to turn over 80 dogs. She refused and even euthanized some of the dogs.

“As inspectors, we were going to get those dogs a few weeks ago,” Schmitt said. “It was discovered this breeder euthanized 20 of those dogs. We brought criminal charges this week against the breeder.”

Twenty-four criminal charges were filed against McAlmond, including two felonies.

Schmitt said last year he filed charges against McAlmond for substandard breeding conditions and operating under an expired license.

However, McAlmond continued to breed dogs.

“This is not going to be tolerated,” Schmitt said. “These are our companions, pets, members of our family, these dogs, and you have a breeder that thumbs her nose at the law and euthanizes twenty-one dogs. We’re going to take action.”

Schmitt said roughly 60 dogs were sent to other places. He said his office is now trying to track those dogs down, but he also wants people to know that while this breeder was an issue, most are not.

“The vast majority of breeders do a good job, but some are bad actors so when we get a referral for the Department of Agriculture on the law enforcement side, we’re going to take action.”