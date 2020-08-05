Missouri August 4 Primary Election Results

Missouri

Tuesday’s primary election ballot includes a proposal to expand Medicaid alongside party candidates for governor, U.S. Congress and other state and local offices. Voting is occurring as Missouri has seen a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases. Election officials in St. Louis and Kansas City both said that voter turnout was steady, but they more cancellations than normal among poll workers. St. Louis County Election Director Eric Fey says the county had set a record for absentee ballots before the polls even opened.

The polls closed at 7:00 pm. Results will be posted as they come in here:

