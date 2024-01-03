JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The plan to expand cell phone service is currently in the works. The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Wednesday that they were granted more than $7.9 million in the second phase of the ‘Cell Towers Grant Program.’

Funded through the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), 14 new projects will be established throughout the state. Along with cell phone service, the program aims to improve 911 connectivity.

“This second round of funding awarded through the Cell Towers Grant Program will further promote economic growth and public safety statewide,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we continue to improve Missouri’s critical infrastructure, including cellular service, we appreciate the efforts of the Office of Broadband Development. As a result of this program, thousands of locations lacking adequate coverage will now receive quality, reliable cellular connectivity.”

With over 18,000 locations that lacked quality service, the DED’s Office of Broadband Development awarded those grants to applicants who contributed funds privately as well.

The General Assembly and Governor Parson will appropriate $20 million for the construction of new towers and eligible providers.

