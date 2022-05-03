KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A deal for Drug Free Sport International to police medication in horse racing is in place two months before the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority takes effect.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company has overseen testing and enforcement with the NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAA. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority takes effect July 1.

The anti-doping and medication rules aren’t expected to begin until early next year, which leaves the 38 states where horse racing occurs in charge for now.

Drug Free Sport International will oversee an integrity and welfare unit that will be led by Jonathan Taylor, a British attorney.