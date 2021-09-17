Missouri Bicentennial Parade this Saturday in capital

Facade of the Missouri State Capital Building in Jefferson City, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Governor’s Office will host a Bicentennial Inaugural Parade in Jefferson City, Saturday ,Sept 18.

The parade aims to celebrate the past, present, and future of Missouri. The parade will celebrate the swearing-in Missouri’s elected officials this years Bicentennial parade and highlight some of Missouri’s history.

The Missouri State Capitol will showcase some community engagement items and Championship trophies from Missouri professional sports will be on display.

For more information visit, https://governor.mo.gov/bicentennial-celebrations.