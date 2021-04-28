Missouri bill to block COVID-19 lawsuits hits snag

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri bill to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits has hit a major roadblock in the Legislature.
A House committee voted the bill down Monday.
The measure was meant to protect hospitals, manufacturers, and other businesses from lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing during the pandemic.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson says the bill is a top priority for him. The measure passed the GOP-led Senate before it failed to pass out of the House committee.
It’s still possible for the proposal to pass before lawmakers’ May 14 deadline. But its failure in the House committee isn’t a good sign.