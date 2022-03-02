Missouri bill would allow hospital visitors during pandemics

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri hospitals and nursing homes would have to allow visitors under a bill proposed in response to limits enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican-led House advanced the measure Wednesday. The bill would require hospitals and other in-patient facilities to allow a patient’s spouse, parent, or guardian plus another person to visit at any time.

Under the bill, hospitals and nursing homes could deny a visitor for health or safety reasons. That includes showing signs of coronavirus or another contagious illness.

The bill also would ensure that patients who refuse to get vaccinated could still get organ transplants.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press