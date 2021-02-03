Missouri bill would ban enforcement of federal gun laws

Facade of the Missouri State Capital Building in Jefferson City, Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are advancing a bill to ban police from using federal laws to take away people’s guns.

The GOP-led House on Wednesday voted to give the bill initial approval.

A previous version would have officers from serving as Missouri police if they worked to enforce federal policy.

House lawmakers toned down penalties in the bill Wednesday. But it still would subject police departments that employ officers who take away guns based on federal laws to lawsuits and $50,000 fines.

The bill has gotten pushback from some law enforcement in the state.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press