Missouri bill would delay some public record access

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A pending Missouri bill would put a pause on open-records requests when public agencies are closed.

House members voted 149-1 in favor of the bill Thursday. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

An amendment added to the bill last week would exempt closed government agencies from the three-day response deadline for Sunshine law requests.

Amendment sponsor Rep. Tony Lovasco says legislative staff had to come to the Capitol to check for mailed-in public record requests last summer. But the bill would also allow lawmakers to close their offices for months and delay answering record requests.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press