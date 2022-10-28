ST. LOUIS – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund on Friday.

The scholarship was established to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages across the state.

The “Missouri Blue Scholarship” pays $5,000 toward the cost of law enforcement academy in the state. Applicants must be U.S. Citizens and Missouri residents who are attending or planning to enter a law enforcement academy.

For information on how to apply, click here.