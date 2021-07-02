Missouri board to investigate work conditions at pharmacies

NILES, IL – JUNE 4: Pharmacist Mary Ellen Larmay (R) and Senior Tech Nancy Edwards work on filling prescriptions at a Walgreens store June 4, 2003 in Niles, Illinois. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreen Co. had May sales of $2,812,924,000, an increase of 12.3 percent from the same month in 2002. Sales in comparable stores, those open at least a year, rose 8.1 percent and May pharmacy sales increased 14.6 percent, while comparable pharmacy sales rose 10.9 percent. Total prescriptions filled at comparable stores increased 4.8 percent. Walgreens also opened 27 stores during May, including five relocations, and closed one store. On May 31 the company operated 4,050 drugstores in 43 states and Puerto Rico, versus 3,766 a year ago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A state board is looking into allegations that pharmacists have been overworked, pressured to meet corporate metrics and haven’t had time to fill prescriptions safely.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Board of Pharmacy is appointing a task force this month to examine working conditions inside pharmacies across the state after hundreds of pharmacists raised concerns.

The board said in a statement earlier this year that “patient safety should not be jeopardized for company profits.”

Pharmacy giants CVS Health and Walgreens both told the Post-Dispatch they were committed to patient care. Walmart did not respond to a request seeking comment.