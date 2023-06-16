ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Just before summer officially kicks off, one man is bringing boaters and the Missouri State Water Patrol together to promote safe boating.

Local boater Dan Brown first introduced the event last year to help foster relationships between the people using boats and the ones regulating boating rules.

On Friday, at the Saint Louis Yacht Club, around 30 or so boaters met with two agents from the Missouri State Water Patrol.

“I hope they come away with that we are all in this together,” Brown told FOX 2. “We have several deaths a year on the Mississippi [River], and we are trying to prevent some of that.”

The meeting lasted for about an hour. One of the topics Brown figured may be brought up this year is the topic of recreational marijuana since it passed this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Is it okay for me to smoke marijuana out on a boat?,” Brown asked. “We need to get those answers, so people don’t get in trouble.”

The Boat Owners of the Association of the United States (Boat U.S.) says, in all states, boating under the influence laws apply the same for alcohol and marijuana use. Despite the fact state law now allows you to smoke recreational marijuana, federal waterways, like the Mississippi River, are covered by federal law, which overrides state law.

Brown said he’d like to bring back the event every year, as long as people are continuing to engage and benefit from the meeting.