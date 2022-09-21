ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The summer’s last blast has made it tough to enjoy time outside the past few days, but a cold front Wednesday evening will bring a drop in temperatures.

At the Missouri Botanical Garden, visitors celebrated the arrival of falling temperatures during the “Fall Flower Hours” event, a happy hour event where the garden stays open until 7:30 p.m. People could grab a drink, listen to live music by St. Louis Symphony musicians, and enjoy early fall blooms.

Some things you won’t want to miss are your last chance to see water lilies for the season, the ornamental grasses in the newly renovated Kemper Prairie Garden that are just starting to change colors, and a resurgence of amazing smelling roses.

“Some of the cooler weather helped push those roses a little further and I think they’ll go almost all the way to first frost. And a lot of them are fragrant,” explains Daria McKelvey, supervisor at the Kemper Center for Home Gardening. “We also have a lot of flowers starting to bloom or continuing to bloom right now, like our cone flowers, our dotted gayfeather, and our agastache as well.”

There will be one more MoBOT Fall Flower Hours on Wednesday, Sept. 28.