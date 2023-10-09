ST. LOUIS – It’s Indigenous Peoples Day, a time to celebrate Native American history and culture.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is hosting a series of educational activities on Monday. They’ll have a speaker share stories that have been passed down in Native American families for generations.

At 2:00 p.m., there will be a screening of ‘Gather,’ a film looking at the growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political, and cultural identities while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide. Kids and families can learn how to make different items out of native plants, how to grow them, and what medicinal uses they have.

