ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri and the Missouri Botanical Garden are teaming up for an EV ‘Ride and Drive’ event.

Anyone can come test drive a variety of electric vehicles. It’s for National Drive Electric Week, which raises awareness of the benefits that come with driving electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Missouri Botanical Garden.