ST. LOUIS – Families can visit the Missouri Botanical Garden, Butterfly House and Shaw Nature Reserve for free on Juneteenth.

Admission is free for all three sites on Sunday, June 19, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Missouri Botanical Garden. There will be special activities planned at each site in recognition of Juneteenth, which just became a federal holiday last year.

Admission to the Children’s Garden will also be free for the day. Visitors to the Children’s Garden will receive an okra plug for a “pot-a-plant” activity while supplies last. For the latest updates from the Missouri Botanical Garden, click here.