ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Botanical Garden returned their corpse flower Luna to the greenhouse Monday after collapsing and completing her bloom.

The Missouri Botanical Garden emphasized that “Luna isn’t dead – the bloom is just one part of the corpse flower’s life cycle.” The plant will go dormant soon now that she used up a lot of energy blooming.

Another corpse flower, Octavia, at the Missouri Botanical Garden bloomed last year. Now Octavia is in her leaf stage and is “nearly touching the roof of the greenhouses.” She also has two separate leaves and the Missouri Botanical Garden said “it’s possible the tuber could split and result in a brand-new corpse flower.