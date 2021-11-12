Missouri Botanical Garden’s Garden Glow opens Saturday

ST. LOUIS – One of the most vibrant holiday displays is almost ready to light up your life.

The Garden Glow opens at the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend for its ninth year.

The display of more than one-million lights starts Saturday, November 13 and runs through January 8. You can meet Santa Claus and enjoy s’mores.

The work here started at the beginning of August, well before many of us were thinking ahead to the holidays. Crews put in countless hours as they transformed the already beautiful gardens into a magical winter wonderland.

This family-friendly St. Louis tradition will carry on with many of the favorite displays from years past but it also includes a brand new installation called “Springtime.” It consists of 100 custom lilies specifically made for this event, with about 40 lights per lily that will all dance to a custom soundtrack. The idea behind this was to bring a little bit of springtime to the glow.

Tickets are $14-$20 for ages 13 and up, and $3-$8 for ages 3-12.

Click here for more information.