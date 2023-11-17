ST. LOUIS – Another favorite holiday tradition is back, and this time with snow. Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden returns this Saturday.

The walk through the garden is an immersive experience with more than two million lights.

“Our first year in 2013, we had just 500,000 lights, which is still a lot of lights, but we have really grown. We’ve added new installations and many lights over the many years,” said Catherine Martin, a spokesperson for the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The new feature this year is a snow machine to add to the wintry ambiance.

“Every night you’ll exit Garden Glow through these red doors here, and we guarantee snow every night, Martin said. “It does add that touch of holiday magic to the experience.”

Over the last decade, the glow has become an event families don’t want to miss.

“It’s really neat that we have families that come back every year. And they’ve been coming since our first glow 11 years ago. And their kids have grown up in that amount of time, and they’ll still come back with their adult children,” Martin said.

Perfect for a romantic evening under the twinkling lights or a family-friendly adventure.

“We have certain nights where Santa is here. But also, it’s a great date night. It’s a great spot for adults to come as well. Enjoy some boozy hot chocolate and a walk through the garden,” said Martin.

For tickets and hours, click here.