Missouri Botanical Garden’s new hike includes a bat survey

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering a new hike at the Shaw Nature Reserve that is not featured in the brochure. The tour includes a bat survey.

Here is a description from the Botanical Garden’s website:

“As the sun begins to set we will hike towards the river where our wildlife biologist guests will have their equipment set up to catch bats. We’ll test some of our senses as we hike to see how we compare to bats, see some bats that are carefully caught for this bat survey, and experience Shaw Nature Reserve at night.”

The hike is about two miles long with some hills. It is for all ages and begins on July 7 from 7:45pm to 9:30 pm. Meet at the Shaw Nature Reserve Trail House.

The cost is $7 for members and $9 for the general public.

