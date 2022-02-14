Missouri bunker home has everything you need to survive the apocalypse

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – A Missouri man is selling his concrete survival bunker in a remote Ozarks location in southern Missouri. The gated property comes “equipped with surveillance, security, ventilation/circulation system, central heat & cool, private well and septic,” according to the listing.

FOX 2 spoke to the owner of the home who said he built it by himself almost a decade ago. He did not want his name used in the article but told us about what all went into building the unique bunker.

“It’s a complicated build and I did most of the work myself so I could keep people out of it,” the former contractor said.

The bunker has a full kitchen, two full baths, closets, and a 9X5 pantry. The surrounding property has fruit trees, a garden area, and water. The owner said he will be moving and constructing a smaller bunker to live in and said he doesn’t need one this large as a single man.

“I built this in order to bring in as many people as I can in case something happened, but it’s too much for me to maintain,” he explained.

So, what drove him to build this bunker in the first place?

“I noticed probably 35 years ago we were losing our freedoms very quickly,” he said. “They were taking huge hunks of our freedoms away and I saw it was going downhill and nobody was opposing it.”

He said there are other safety perks that come with the home as well.

“A tornado can’t hurt my house, it can’t burn down because it’s concrete.”

The owner said the $314,900 listing price is very fair for this type of bunker.

“It’s an underground bunker, when you look at the bunker market, it’s half the price of those steel-can bunkers.” He continued, “it’s concrete and custom made, it’s not like living in a submarine, it’s very comfortable and has full-sized ceilings and stuff.”

The seller said another perk to the area is how safe it is.

“The people are top-notch,” he said. “This area is really one of the best for places like this. I did research on all the little things that might happen if everything went sideways and the Ozarks is the best because there are no nuclear power plants or ocean, it’s more or less protected.”

The property has fresh air despite being completely underground.

“I have fresh air intake that completely filters out the air. It’s a completely sealed house. It’s a special unit that warms the air up being coming in the house and pulls the stale air out,” he explained.

What about cell phone service? The owner said that’s not a problem either.

“There’s a base of an antenna that hooks to a unit within the home and brings the signal inside the house.”

The owner said more people than you might realize are building bunkers and he points to a popular supplier, Atlas Survival Shelters.

“Anybody who is looking at getting into a bunker, they have a lot of prep work,” he said. “And this is already done.”

The property is listed by Stacy Matherly with Keller Williams Southern Missouri Realty.