Missouri candidates start filing for office; Parson says it’s his last political race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson said his current race for governor will be his last run for political office.

The governor said his wife, Teresa, was a big influence in helping him make the decision that the 2020 race would be his last political campaign. He made the announcement Tuesday as he filed for the Republican candidacy for governor.

“Yeah, I don't see (multiple runs) in my future. I've been very blessed to have the career I've had. I think we're on the right track. I've been around long enough to say 'never say never' but I'd say the first lady might say ‘never’ if she was here," Parson said.

As Parson made his way through the secretary of state's office in the process of filing, the governor said he’s humbled to hold the office and loves the people of the state. And while he believes the state is on the right track with a good economy, he said there’s more work to do in the next four years.

"And the economy, right now, we just need to keep pushing that forward and need to make sure we're taking care of healthcare for a lot of people across the state and the other thing that I think is very important for me and, hopefully, I'm going to be able to prove that for everybody before it’s over, I want to be one of the most transparent governors we've ever had in the state," Parson said.

Parsons's main opponent in the race for governor, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, brought her husband and 3-year-old son to the secretary of state's office as she filed to run on the Democratic ticket. Galloway said she would bring a new approach to the governor's office with an emphasis on healthcare.

“Governor parson is part of the old way of doing things where the well-connected get what they want,” she said. “Big campaign donors get what they want. Meanwhile, Missouri families cannot get what they need, like healthcare."

Candidates can file for the August Missouri Primary until March 31.